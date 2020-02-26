|
Patrick Lee Hardie
Patrick Lee Hardie, 50, St. Augustine, passed away Feb. 10, 2020 at his home. He was born Jacksonville and lived in St. Augustine all of his life. Patrick was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp and worked as an HVAC contractor. He loved all things outdoors and had a special interest in history. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3-5 p.m. Saturday Feb. 29, 2020 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home.
He is survived by his parents, William H. and Suzanne Hardie, St. Augustine; son, Justine Hardie, Ft. Eustis, VA; daughter, Ashleigh Hardie, St. Augustine; sister, Erin Kellye Hanna (Jeff), St. Augustine; and two grandchildren.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020