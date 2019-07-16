|
|
Patrick W Wilcox
Patrick Willoughby Wilcox, 44, born July 20, 1974 in Fort Lauderdale FL passed away on July 2, 2019 in New Orleans LA. Patrick was raised in Bloomington IN and St Johns FL. He graduated from Bishop Kenny High School and played football and wrestled as well. After high school he attended The Citadel and Tallahassee Community College in Florida.
He leaves to celebrate his life - his father, Rodney Wilcox (Resa) of Saint Augustine FL; his mother, Donna Ludwig of Bloomington IN; his uncles, Richard Wilcox (Jennifer) of Sky Valley GA, Andrew Ludwig of Bloomington IN, Mike Ludwig of Minnesota; his aunts Bette Wilcox of Gallatin TN and Tonya Dial of Ft. Myers FL and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for family and close friends. Any memorial donations may be made to a .
Published in St. Augustine Record from July 16 to July 18, 2019