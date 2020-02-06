|
Patsy Ann Hefferon
Patsy Hefferon departed this life on February 5, 2020 at the age of age 91 and reunited with her loving husband, Joseph and daughter, Terry, who preceded her in death. Born on September 8,1928, Patsy is survived by her children, Michael (Lisa) Hefferon; Margaret (Joseph) Finnegan; Kathy (Dave) Corey; Mary (Don) Mergener,,, all residing in St. Augustine,FL and Joanne (Brad) Maller of Kokomo, IN as well as her three sisters, Peg Young, Sandra (Kenneth) Sharp, and Sally (William Johnson) who also reside in Indiana.. She is mourned and will be greatly missed by her 18 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Patsy was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church and a devoted member of the Rosary Guild. A military wife, she was always the heart and soul of her family which she held together through numerous moves, residences, and combat separations. A voracious reader, energetic card player, a wonderful cook and a perfect grandmother, she was a gentle soul who has long belonged in heaven.
Patsy will be interred with her husband at the National Cemetery in Jacksonville, FL in private services. Individuals wishing to honor her with a remembrance may make a donation to Community Hospice (The Bailey Center) of St. Augustine, FL.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020