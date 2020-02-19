St. Augustine Record Obituaries
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
(904) 766-0436
Patterson M. Jones II


1959 - 2020
Patterson M. Jones II Obituary
Patterson M. Jones, II
Patterson M.Jones, II transitioned from labor to reward on February 7, 2020 at Florida Hospital Flagler.
Services
Saturday , February 22nd at 11:00 am
E. A Kelley Sr Memorial COGIC
Elder Don Kelley, Pastor
Wake: 5-7 pm on Fri
Burial: Evergreen Cemetery
He is survived by his wife Pauline
Children: Cleon, Eddie, Arrisa and Saevonne
4 Grands
Brothers and Sister: Jimmy Whitfield, Carl Jones and Thelma Jones
Aunts, a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
James Graham Mortuary
Arnett C. Chase, LFD
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020
