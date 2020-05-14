Patti Ann HeschlePatti Ann Heschle, age 84, of Elkton, passed away on May 12, 2020 at Earl B. Hadlow Center for Caring in Jacksonville. She was born in Teaneck, NJ and grew up in Bogota, NJ. Patti attended St. Cecilia High School and graduated from Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School in NYC. After graduation she was the Executive secretary for the Engineering department for NBC where she met many actors and actresses but her main job was raising her 5 children. She was very involved in their lives and she was a dedicated Boy and Girl Scout leader for many years. Patti was the Past President of the Bogota Fire Department Womens Auxiliary and also hosted numerous Proms for Senior citizens at Saint Josephs Catholic church in Bogota N.J. In 1998 she moved to Elkton and was a member of St. Ambrose Parish. She loved sewing and sewed hats for children at St. Jude Hospital. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend and will be deeply missed.She is survived by her children, Ann-Marie Heschle, Henry C Heschle, III (Winter Seibert), Robert Heschle (Susan Tozzi-Heschle), Kelly Markey (Brian), Thomas "TJ" Heschle; siblings, Wallise Bolger (Tom), Donna Christiansen; grandchildren, Allison Heschle, Jessica Heschle, Carson Heschle, Christian Heschle, Dylan Markey, Joseph Markey and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Pauline Stanford; brother, Jack Stanford and sister, Paula Gleason.A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church. Due to the COVID-19 the church requests that you wear a mask if you are attending and if you are feeling ill or high risk please stay home.In lieu of flowers donations in Patti's memory can be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 6070 Church Rd, Elkton, FL 32033.St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.