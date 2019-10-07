|
|
Paul Carmichael
Paul D. Carmichael, Jr., 92, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 5, 2019. He grew up in Neptune Beach, Florida and was preceded in death by his parents Paul D. and Bertha Carmichael. He graduated from Stetson University where he met Minnie Sauls, who became his devoted wife for 70 years. Together they left for Texas and he graduated from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary with Master Degrees in Theology and Religious Education. Continuing to follow his divine calling he was then ordained into the ministry March 24, 1946 in Palm Valley, Florida. From that day forward he has preached the good news and taught others about Jesus Christ who is the only salvation and the only way to life ever after. His many pastorates include Palm Valley Baptist Church, North Park Baptist Church, Orlando, Palm Avenue Baptist Church, Tampa, East Hill Baptist Church, Pensacola, Ancient City Baptist Church, St. Augustine, Lee Street Baptist Church, Valdosta, Oak Harbor Baptist Church, Mayport. When he retired from full-time ministry he and Mama bought a travel trailer and continued his ministry on the road volunteering as interim pastor for small congregations anywhere between Florida and Vermont. Daddy never turned down the opportunity to preach behind the pulpit.
Daddy was very civic minded and always believed in giving back to the community where his churches were located. He served as President for numerous organizations including St. Augustine Kiwanis Club, 1968, Valdosta Kiwanis Club, Civic Roundtable Valdosta, 1969-71, St. Augustine Ministerial Alliance, 1963-65, Stetson University Extension Association, Orange County Civitan Club and served on the Florida Baptist Witness Commission and numerous other charitable and civic organizations.
He and Mama shared the love of travel. Together they traveled to the Holy Land 6 times taking many family members along, numerous trips to England, Ireland, Russia, Egypt, Canada and several family Caribbean cruises. Dad always had a plan for where he wanted to travel next and Mama was right there along side him even battling through her Parkinson's Disease in later years in order to be with him. Their favorite vacations were in the mountains of North Carolina and we'll always remember and cherish the times spent with grand children and great grands at their cabin in Maggie Valley. Daddy was always busy on an improvement project while Mama cooked and sewed. They were true servants of the Lord and they taught us how to love God and each other with the way they lived their lives. Forever grateful!
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Paul D. and Bertha Carmichael, and his wife, Minnie Carmichael.
He is survived by his children, Mary Ann Blount (Jimmy) of St. Augustine, Doug Carmichael (Tammy) of Chattanooga TN, David Carmichael (Melanie) of Vergennes, VT as well as many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family would like to give a heartfelt thanks for all the love and support to his many friends from Anastasia Baptist Church and the Riverside Cottages at the Shores.
Funeral Services will be at 11 am, Thursday October 10 at Anastasia Baptist Church, Rev Walter West and Rev Ron Moore officiating. The family will receive friends starting at 10 am until the time of the service Thursday at the Church. Craig Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements with internment being next to Mama in their family cemetery in Callahan, Florida.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Anastasia Baptist Church Mission Fund
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019