Paul Cribb
Paul Cribb of St. Augustine, Florida (previously of Satellite Beach area for 50 years) passed away peacefully at the age of 91 at the Pavilion at Bayview Assisted Living Facility in St. Augustine Florida. The youngest of 7 children, Paul was born in Centenary, South Carolina. While serving in Germany during and after World War II, he met and married his wife of 72 years, Hildy. He was the father of Dottie Cribb, Ray Cribb, Cookie Zimmer, and Roy Cribb. He loved their spouses Kathie, Bill Zimmer, and Mary along with their eight grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
As a veteran of 23 years serving in the Army, he provided a family atmosphere allowing them to travel many parts of the globe. He enjoyed family camping trips, playing with the neighborhood kids, and led the way for family stamp and coin collecting. He taught his children the love of fishing and the outdoors. In his day, he was a great musician playing the banjo, mandolin, harmonica, fiddle, and guitar where he entertained many visitors and family, either personally or in his family band. Considered the best tinkerer/fixer-upper, he instilled (emotionally and materially) his Mr. Fixit attitude in all his children. He was a well-respected businessman at Charlie's Pizza, Hess Service Station and Cribb's Corral. Everyone in the Satellite Beach area knew him because he made them feel like a beloved friend. He concluded his civil service at Jetty Park, Port Canaveral as a Park Ranger. During his retirement years, he valued community involvement where he volunteered regularly at the Satellite Beach 55+ Club. He would prepare the center for Bingo and his selfless dedication brought the senior community together during the Holidays where he and Hildy served as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus. He especially loved family reunions where he could share his endless stories and memories of his early years on the family farm.
A Funeral Mass for family and friends will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Pavilion Assisted Living Social Club at Bay View, 161-B Marine Street, St. Augustine, Fl 32084, and/or to the Schechter Senior Center, 1089 S Patrick Dr, Satellite Beach, FL 32937.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019