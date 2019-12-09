|
Paul F. Moore, Jr.
Paul F. Moore Jr., 68, St. Augustine, died December 5, 2019 at UF Health Jax after a short battle with cancer. He was born October 22, 1951 in Tampa, son of the late Paul Frison Sr. and Hazel Moore. He served his country honorably in the US Army during Vietnam and worked as a rehabilitation counselor for various places as well as in private practice. Paul steadfastly followed Jesus and lived a life that exemplified that at every turn. He was a member of Anastasia Church where he started the Re:Engage Marriage Ministry with his wife, Nancy, and served as a deacon, LifeGroup leader, and in many other ministry areas. He also served the local community through his involvement with Young Life St. Augustine. Paul loved fishing, being outdoors, making irreverent jokes, and his family.
A celebration of his life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday December 14, 2019 at Anastasia 16 Church, 110 Circle Drive East, St. Augustine, FL 32084. The services will also be live streamed via Anastasia 16 Church Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Anastasia 16 Building Fund, Young Life Saint Augustine, or the John Muir Trail Foundation.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Nancy Moore, St. Augustine; daughter, Jessica Rodrigues (Isaac), Winter Garden; son, Thomas Moore, La Mirada, CA; sisters, Clora Heath (David), Dade City; Pamela Vaccaro (Tom), Glen Burnie, MD; and granddaughter, Maggie Grace Rodrigues.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019