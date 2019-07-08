|
Paul Franklin Otto Beccue
Paul Franklin Otto Beccue, 89, died on July 2, 2019, at Eckerd Living Center in Highlands, NC. Born December 13, 1929 in Menard County, IL, he joined the Marine Corps in 1950, and married Marian Neighbors in 1953. He graduated with an electrical engineering degree from the University of Florida in 1960 and worked for Tampa Electric Company for 29 years. He enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Temple Terrace Country Club. He was an active member of Sertoma, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (Tampa), Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church (Temple Terrace), and Holy Family Lutheran Church (Highlands, NC). He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Marian, who sadly passed away one day prior to him; his parents, Rudolph and Edith; brothers: Edwin and Wilbert, sisters: Ella, Ruth and Florence, and an infant daughter. He is survived by son, Mark (Marilyn) Beccue of Tampa, FL; daughters, Barbara (Jim) Mallue of St. Petersburg, FL, Paula (Craig) Reed of Cumming, GA; three grandchildren: Benjamin (Molly) Mallue, Stephen Mallue, Daniel Beccue; great-grandchild, Ivy Mallue; sister, Harriett Abeln of Athens, IL; in-laws: Lynette (Dan) Irby of Otto, NC, Shirley Thompson of St. Augustine, FL, Nina Lou Crosby of Walterboro, SC; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Highlands Methodist Church, 315 Main Street, Highlands, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Lutheran Church, PO Box 1564 Highlands, NC, 28741
Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Augustine Record from July 8 to July 9, 2019