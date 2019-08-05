|
Paul L. Whatley
Paul L. Whatley, 70, went to be with the Lord while surrounded by his family at home on June 29, 2019. Paul was born on May 16, 1949 to Senora C. and Albert E. Whatley in St. Augustine, FL, where he spent his entire life before moving to North Carolina three years ago. Paul retired from Florida East Coast Railway where he was the operations director for the piggyback facility. He then went to work at Anastasia Mosquito Control for the State of Florida from where he retired several years ago. Paul was an avid hunter and also enjoyed fishing and we all have fond memories of fishing tournaments and many fun fishing trips on the Nip-n-Nuts. What he was most proud of was his hunting conquests as hunting was truly his passion and he bagged many trophy deer. Paul also enjoyed cooking for his family and friends which is something he got from his mother and father who also were excellent cooks. Paul is survived by his wife Jill of almost 40 years as well as three children; Paul-Michael, Jessica (Michael) and Stephen (Courtney), as well as 5 grandchildren who were the apples of their Pop-pops eyes. Paul was preceded in death by his mother and father as well as his brother, Albert Jr., and his sister, Miriam Barringer. A celebration of Paul's life will be announced at a later date in St. Augustine. Honey, we miss you more than we can ever express and love you and look forward to being reunited with you in paradise one day but until then, we will take care of each other and love each other as we know is your wish.
