Paul Putnam Obituary
Paul Putnam
Paul Hegna Putnam passed away to join the Lord on Monday, October 7th. He was born in Watertown, South Dakota in 1924 and spent most of his adult life in Devils Lake, North Dakota where he operated Dakota Radio Communications for over 30 years. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and thereafter was a proud member of the North Dakota National Guard. He was united in marriage to Elaine Jennings in 1974 and became a proud father and beloved grandfather to her children which he enjoyed for the rest of his life. Elaine and Paul retired to St. Augustine, Florida in 1987 where they continued their love story. He will be missed.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at Memorial Lutheran Church in St. Augustine at 11:00 on Friday, October 11th.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
