San Juan Del Rio Catholic Chr
1714 W 13th St, #3
Jacksonville, FL 32209
On Wednesday, October 9, 2019, Paul R. Mahoney, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 63. Paul was the son of Marjorie and Harry Mahoney and was born in Mexico City, Mexico. Paul was an Executive Director at One Call Care Management. He enjoyed reading, golfing, classic cars and the outdoors. Paul is survived by his wife of 36 years, Janelle; his children Daniel and wife Jessica, Rachel and husband JJ, and Kevin; his grandchildren Leo, Brigid, Paul and Isabela; his mother, Marjorie; three siblings, many nieces and nephews who will miss his dearly. A funeral service will be held at San Juan del Río Catholic Church on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11:30am with visitation beginning at 10am. In lieu of flowers please send donations on Paul's behalf to St. Jude Children's Research Center, https://www.stjude.org/donate. St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
