Paul TheigeObituary for Paul David TheigePaul David Theige, 57, passed away suddenly on October 31, 2020. Born in North Dakota, Paul had been a resident of St. Augustine since 1969. After graduating from St. Augustine High School, Paul served four years in the United States Air Force, then began a successful career in the Florida National Guard, achieving the rank of Major. He served one tour in Iraq. Paul was preceded in death by his father Kenneth Theige, and is survived by his mother Johanna Theige, wife Celita Lacey Theige, children Justin and Caitlyn Theige, Cierra and Kevin (Holly) Schmedes, and grandchildren Ryleigh Mills and Grey Schmedes (due to arrive in January). He is also survived by sisters Laurie Hays (Keith), Vicky Stewart (Pat) and brothers Scott Theige (Jenell) and Lee Theige (Kim) and numerous nieces and nephews. Paul was loved and admired by many and will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and National Guard family. Plans are being made for a celebration of life ceremony at a later date.