Paula Jean Goldstein, 66, of Hastings, Florida left peacefully from this earth and was welcomed into God's arms on Friday, February 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by Norman, her loving husband of 41 years, who undoubtedly met her in a joyous reunion. She was born August 9, 1952 the 2 nd of 10 children. Paula was a wonderful mother to her daughters, Lori and Andi and a doting, loving Nana to her 5 grandchildren, being the only sitter each of them ever had. She loved her cats, having many through the years, leaving Junior and Faith behind. She enjoyed researching genealogy, playing Bingo and basking in the sunshine on a lounger.
Paula is survived by two daughters Lori (Shawn) Kosier, Andi Manrique-Mariano (Chris Mastoridis), grandchildren, Anthony (Jessica), Ashlea (Alex), Alexis (Giovanni), Andrew & Allen, son for life Jose (Shannon) Manrique, niece and Partner In Crime & Genealogy Carrie (Keith) Moody, special friends Fannie Ham and Coretta Tomblin. As well as siblings, mother and many family members. A private Celebration Of Life will be held.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 13 to Mar. 13, 2019