|
|
Peggy Beard
Peggy Pfister Beard passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL at the age of 88.
Peggy is survived by her husband of 69 years, Calvin (Bud) L. Beard and children, Guy, David and Tim. She is preceded in death by her parents Lindley S. and Leah Mae Pfister and sibling Lewis Franklin Pfister of Clinton Mississippi.
Peggy was born and raised in Chillicothe, Ohio and after graduation from high school she attended nursing school. Her family moved to Winter Park, Florida in 1949. She met Bud Beard in 1950 and they were married in Winter Park in 1951. She and Bud moved to Jacksonville, FL and lived at Bolles Military Academy where Bud was an instructor. At that time, she worked for a local doctor's office. After starting a family, Peggy enjoyed becoming a fulltime homemaker, neighborhood friend and school volunteer. She loved taking her three boys to the pool and beach during the summer. Her creative side included cooking, sewing and floral decoration. Later in life she worked for Prudential Insurance and retired in 1990. Upon Peggy's retirement, she and Bud moved to St. Augustine. The addition of grandchildren brought great joy to Peggy. The thrill of world travel was a constant passion to Bud and Peggy. When not traveling they volunteered at church and in food banks. Bud and Peggy also shared together their joys of vegetable gardening, exploring St Augustine and time with family.
Peggy is greatly missed by her husband, Bud, sons and wives, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 am, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Craig Funeral Home, 1475 Old Dixie Highway, St Augustine, FL 32084. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Atten: Community Hospice Foundation, 4266 Sunbeam Rd or Visit:
CommunityHospice.com/give/
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers of Moultrie Creek Nursing and Rehab, Elmcroft of Timberlin Parc and Community Hospice for their care and dedication.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020