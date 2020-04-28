|
Peggy Sue Sewell
Peggy S. Sewell, 58, St. Augustine, passed away April 22, 2020, at Flagler Hospital. She was born on April 2, 1962 to Richard and Beverly (Linder) Dube in Sidney, Montana. In 1974, her dad remarried, to Sharon (Lovstead) Dube. Sharon also had two daughters, which added to the sibling group now of 9 girls. Even though it was a full house, there was plenty of love to go around and the sisters have always maintained a strong family bond.
In high school, friends and family remember Peggy as the life of the party, always with a smile and laugh that were infectious to all who knew her. She enjoyed being with friends, family, and going to concerts. In May of 1980, she graduated high school, attended some college and eventually joined the U.S. Navy. She would serve approximately 4 years, where she met Gregory "Scott" Sewell. They married on November 26, 1983, and settle in St. Augustine, Florida. Although they would eventually divorce, they remained close friends until his passing on March 4, 2020,
Peggy worked for Ripley's Believe or Not as the operations manager, Dennis Shepard Electric, and CHI St. Alexius Health. Most recently she was employed with Flagler Hospital as a registration assistant. Peggy loved classic rock and football; her favorite band was the Eagles and her favorite football team was the Minnesota Vikings. Peggy enjoyed being a mother, grandmother, and sister. In her free time she liked to watch football games, attend concerts, and spend time with family. She inherited her father's love for cooking and made many of his recipes to share with family and friends.
Peggy will be deeply missed by her sisters, children, grandchildren, extended family, and friends. She is survived by her sister's Barbara (John) Greenless, Elizabeth Brown, Vickie (Jeff) Junso, Rebecca (Steve) Morgan, Cynthia Dube, and Paula Dube (special friend Jamie Veith) and her children Kristin (Kevin) Reinhardt, Jacqueline (Keith) Rewis, James Sewell (Shantel St. Hilaire), William Sewell and her grandchildren Kaleb Reinhardt, Kole Reinhadt, Kinley Reinardt, Olivia Rewis, Hunter Rewis, and James Sewell. Peggy is also survived by her significant other, Dennis Kelly.
Peggy was proceeded in death by her parents, Richard and Sharon Dube and two sisters, Leslie Schlecht and Lisa Kahler.
A memorial Service will be held later this summer in her honor. In lieu of Flowers the family requests that donations be made in Peggy's name to the . https://www2.heart.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=donatenow_heart&s_src=pmxsem19&gclid=Cj0KCQjwhZr1BRCLARIsALjRVQPj3tmt9aMf986vLFjfA4BX3kqVGqnNvSouhJuwEpRvf-6n5JsMhWwaAjACEALw_wcB. St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 28 to May 2, 2020