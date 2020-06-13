Peggy Taylor

Peggy TaylorPeggy Marie Taylor passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6th 2020 at Opis Riverwood Center in Jacksonville, FL.. She was born in Evansville, Indiana, however she was a long-term resident of St. Augustine, Florida. Peggy worked for the St. John's County Public Library for over 25 years. She was an avid reader and loved to draw. Peggy will be fondly remembered for her warmth, kindness, wit and sense of humor.She will be greatly missed by her siblings Stephen Taylor, Tampa FL, Pamela Sherman, Redmound WA., and Joseph Saey, St. Augustine FL. She will also be dearly missed by her nieces, Sierra and Hailie Saey, whom she lovingly helped raise as if they were her own.Peggy was preceded in death by her mother, Sarah Saey, father, Gilbert Taylor, and siblings Richard Taylor and Paulette Busciglio.Her life will be celebrated privately among close family members at a later date.