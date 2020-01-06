Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Resources
More Obituaries for Perdita Clements
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Perdita Lee (Dobinchick) Clements

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Perdita Lee (Dobinchick) Clements Obituary
Perdita Lee (Dobinchick) Clements
Perdita Lee (Dobinchick) Clements, age 71 of St. Augustine, FL died December 30, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. She was a retired Delta Airlines flight attendant. She was an avid oil painter and loved all ocean activities, she was a certified scuba diver and enjoyed boating and flying with her husband Charles W. Clements, Jr., a retired Delta pilot.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sister, Jessie Dobinchick, Honolulu, Hawaii.
At Perdita's request her ashes will be taken to Hawaii and scattered off the waters of Waikiki, that she loved so much.

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Perdita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -