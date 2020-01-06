|
|
Perdita Lee (Dobinchick) Clements
Perdita Lee (Dobinchick) Clements, age 71 of St. Augustine, FL died December 30, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. She was a retired Delta Airlines flight attendant. She was an avid oil painter and loved all ocean activities, she was a certified scuba diver and enjoyed boating and flying with her husband Charles W. Clements, Jr., a retired Delta pilot.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sister, Jessie Dobinchick, Honolulu, Hawaii.
At Perdita's request her ashes will be taken to Hawaii and scattered off the waters of Waikiki, that she loved so much.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020