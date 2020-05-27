Peter E. MeehanPeter E. Meehan, was born June 26, 1947 in Brooklyn, NY and died May 24, 2020 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring after his third battle with cancer. Peter moved to St. Augustine at 14 years old and was a graduate of St. Joseph Academy and Flagler College.Peter is survived by his wife, Maura; his daughters Erin Warrell (Christopher) and Maureen Pasky (Daniel); and two grandchildren he adored Kaitlyn and Keegan; also 5 siblings; Thomas, Kathleen, Mary Pat, Bernard and Theresa; countless nieces and nephews, in laws and outlaws.Peter had two successful careers one as Director of Admissions at Flagler College and the other as distribution coordinator for Jax Pharmaceutical Company. Peter was known for his generosity, sense of humor, puzzling skills, tulip cultivation and quest for mercy. He could say "peace" in more than 20 languages.A celebration of Peter's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers please contribute to Bailey Family Center for Caring and be nice.