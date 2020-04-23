Home

St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Peter F. Clark III Obituary
Peter F. Clark III
Peter F. Clark III of St. Augustine Beach began a new journey on April 19th 2020 after fighting a long, hard battle against cancer. He was 77. Pete was born in Trenton N.J. to the late Peter F. and Mary E. Clark. In 1980 he moved his family to St. Augustine where he helped his uncle open and run Apple Jack's as a manager, bartender and cook. He was a welder by trade. Peter liked to stay fit. He loved cruising with his wife, watching sunrises and sunsets, long walks on the beach, riding motorcycles, bowling, fishing, playing pool and poker; and Mondays at The Tides, listening and dancing to the Falling Bones with his wife and "Bones Buddies". He was a quiet man, a loving husband and father and a true friend to the people who knew him well.
Peter is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Glenda Clark; devoted daughters, Julianne Nadeau (Jim) and Jenna Kaunath (Kurt); grandchildren, Ashleigh, Adly, Dalton, and Leah; great granddaughter, Rilynn; brother, Tom Clark (Donna Mulrine); nephew and pool partner, Tom Clark Jr.; and many relatives and friends. He will be greatly missed. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Pete's honor can send it to Vitas Hospice, Cancer Specialist of North Florida or Mayo Clinic. St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
