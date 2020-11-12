Peter HollschwandtnerIt is with great sadness that the family of Peter Hollschwandtner announces his death on November 10, 2020, at the age of 96. Peter will be lovingly remembered by Ruzica Marjanovic Wiesen, his stepdaughter; son-in-law Robert J. Wiesen; and grandson Sasha J. Wiesen. Peter survived his loving wife Maria, married for 40 years before her death on May 15, 2015.Born in Romania, Peter immigrated to the United States in 1950 and pursued a professional career as a Master Tool and Die Maker, working for several major corporations until he retired at the age of 75. Peter had a passion for: World War II history having escaped from three prisoner of war camps in three different countries himself; U.S. national politics; traveling internationally with family members; weekly happy hour events with friends; regular dinners with friends; celebrating October Fest in his home with 60+ family and friends while wearing his traditional lederhosen, shirt, and hat – a real Burgermeister; nature, including growing a variety of fruit trees and nurturing a large vegetable and herb garden; as well as an active member of his church Men's Club. He was an avid listener of Romanian, Austrian and German folk songs. Peter will be remembered for his quick wit, unassuming intelligence, soft-spoken kindness, and a spontaneous joke or two during conversation.Memorial donations in honor of Peter may be given to his church,Our Lady of Good Counsel, 5950 State Road 16, St. Augustine, Florida 32092.