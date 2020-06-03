Peter "Pedro" Spiller

Peter "Pedro" Spiller,"77, of St. Augustine, Florida, passed away May 30 at Flagler Hospital.

Peter was born in New York City to Clifford and Geraldine Spiller, who predeceased him.

Peter is survived by his wife of 34 years, Debbie. Also surviving are sons Alex (Robin) and Peter Spiller, Jeremy Lee (Danyelle), daughter Jennifer Lee-Abascal (David) and 10 beautiful grandchildren; his sisters Jill, Susan and Nancy.

Peter was a dedicated professional. During his 30 years with Maersk Shipping, he was instrumental in the introduction of containerization and ultimately became the President of Maersk Venezuela. During his long career Peter also served as an executive for the Grand Bahama Port Authority and started the Florida Ship Owner's Association. Peter has lived in New York, New Jersey, Denmark, the Bahamas, Venezuela, and ultimately settled in Saint Augustine, Florida with his loving wife Debbie.

After Peter left the Hun School of Princeton he attended Wesleyan University, Middletown Connecticut graduating with honors in a BA in Economics, History and Government. From there attended Columbia University in New York City and received a Masters of International Affairs specializing in Latin America. He also received his Advanced Professional Certificate and Corporate Financial Management- NYU's core MBA program. Peter also taught economics at the Florida State University in Tallahassee.

Peter was very involved in his community and enjoyed volunteering for the Saint Augustine Lighthouse and Maritime Museum, where he served on the board; he was chairman for two years.

Peter and wife were strong supporters of EMMA Concert association and the St. Augustine Art Association.

Peter was a regular contributor to the St. Augustine Record where many enjoyed his insightful opinions.

.

Near and dear to Peters heart was camp Wabun, located in the Temagami region of Canada. Where he spent his childhood summers canoe paddling. He later became one of the most beloved guides where he did over 1000 miles of paddling trips with the campers. In later years he very enthusiastically sent several grandchildren there for the summer. Peter and his friend Jon continued their exploration through Canada for many years each summer, for weeks at a time, canoeing and camping.

In 2006 Peter's thirst for adventure took him to Juliana Top in Suriname. Peter was part of the Juliana Top Expedition, who were the first people of European decent to successfully scale Suriname's highest peak, Juliana Top.

In addition to battling Polio as a child Peter was also a recent cancer survivor.

In his leisure time Peter very much enjoyed his paddling group and was an avid marathon and race runner. Competing in the Costal Challenge in Costa Rica for many years.

Peter and Debbie have been active members of Ancient City Baptist Church in Saint Augustine for 20 years.

Friends and family will always remember Peter best for his kind and playful sense of humor, his brilliant mind, selflessness, generosity and strong Christian faith.

A private service will be held at Ancient City Baptist Church. A YouTube Live Stream will also be available at 11 am Friday June 5th.

Search YouTube Ancient City Baptist Church



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store