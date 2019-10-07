Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Withers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Withers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Withers Obituary
Peter Withers
Peter Bolling Withers, 75, born to Colonel George K. Withers and Katherine Zalesky Withers, August 20, 1944 passed suddenly and unexpectedly of a massive stroke on September 26, 2019. Pete is survived by his wife Connie Jean Withers, daughter Nicole Withers Hellewell, son Peter Bolling Withers Jr; and grandchildren Hunter Hellewell, Dillon, Avery and Ashley Withers. Hi is also survived by his brothers, Ken, Bill, Geoff, Ben and many other family members. Pete and his big blue eyes will be forever missed and loved.
Pete was born in Washington DC and spent his beginning years living in Fort Leavenworth, Panama Canal Zone and Atlanta, GA, where he spent the next 63 years before moving to St. Augustine full time. He graduated from GA State University before serving in the US Army. He had a very successful career with Ford Motor Company, Motorcraft Division, where he sold parts for the aftermarket. He was an avid fan of football, especially the GA Bulldogs and Falcons, his Tuesday poker games, music and watching the wildlife and boats on the ICW.
Family and friends will celebrate Pete's life on Thursday, October 17th at 11:00 at Craig Funeral Home in St. Augustine and will follow with a Celebration of Life Reception at the Summer Island Clubhouse.

logo


logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
Download Now