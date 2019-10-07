|
|
Peter Withers
Peter Bolling Withers, 75, born to Colonel George K. Withers and Katherine Zalesky Withers, August 20, 1944 passed suddenly and unexpectedly of a massive stroke on September 26, 2019. Pete is survived by his wife Connie Jean Withers, daughter Nicole Withers Hellewell, son Peter Bolling Withers Jr; and grandchildren Hunter Hellewell, Dillon, Avery and Ashley Withers. Hi is also survived by his brothers, Ken, Bill, Geoff, Ben and many other family members. Pete and his big blue eyes will be forever missed and loved.
Pete was born in Washington DC and spent his beginning years living in Fort Leavenworth, Panama Canal Zone and Atlanta, GA, where he spent the next 63 years before moving to St. Augustine full time. He graduated from GA State University before serving in the US Army. He had a very successful career with Ford Motor Company, Motorcraft Division, where he sold parts for the aftermarket. He was an avid fan of football, especially the GA Bulldogs and Falcons, his Tuesday poker games, music and watching the wildlife and boats on the ICW.
Family and friends will celebrate Pete's life on Thursday, October 17th at 11:00 at Craig Funeral Home in St. Augustine and will follow with a Celebration of Life Reception at the Summer Island Clubhouse.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019