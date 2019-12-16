|
Philip "Rusty" J. Homan
Philip "Rusty" J. Homan, 79, passed away on December 12, 2019 following a short battle with cancer.
Rusty loved his motor home and traveling to places unknown. He was an avid fisherman, but his greatest passion was shooting pool with his buddies.
He is preceded in passing by his mother Mary Shugart Pennington and stepfather Amos Pennington, stepsister Judy Dean and stepbrother John Pennington.
Rusty is survived by his wife Sandy, children: Julie Hayes, Philip "Bubba" Homan (Ileen) and Michelle Roper, stepchildren: Shawn Johnson (Jane), Shan Johnson (Lisa) and Scot Johnson (Kathy), two fur babies Chopper and Sadie, ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Per Rusty's request there will be no services.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019