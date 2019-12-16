Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Homan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip J. "Rusty" Homan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip J. "Rusty" Homan Obituary
Philip "Rusty" J. Homan
Philip "Rusty" J. Homan, 79, passed away on December 12, 2019 following a short battle with cancer.
Rusty loved his motor home and traveling to places unknown. He was an avid fisherman, but his greatest passion was shooting pool with his buddies.
He is preceded in passing by his mother Mary Shugart Pennington and stepfather Amos Pennington, stepsister Judy Dean and stepbrother John Pennington.
Rusty is survived by his wife Sandy, children: Julie Hayes, Philip "Bubba" Homan (Ileen) and Michelle Roper, stepchildren: Shawn Johnson (Jane), Shan Johnson (Lisa) and Scot Johnson (Kathy), two fur babies Chopper and Sadie, ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Per Rusty's request there will be no services.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -