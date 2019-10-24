|
|
Philip Schmeer
Philip F. Schmeer, 93, passed away on October 24, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his parents Philip and Anna Schmeer, sister Mary Kriger and brothers: Joseph Schmeer and Charles Schmeer.
Philip is survived by his wife Ruth E. Schmeer, daughters: Katherine P. Schmeer and Barbara A. Newsome (Guy), son Philip J. Schmeer (Anita) and brother Father John Schmeer.
In lieu of flowers the family asks a donation to be made to the ().
A Memorial Mass will be held at 9:00 am at Corpus Christi Catholic Church on Saturday, October 26, 2019.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019