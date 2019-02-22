|
Phillip Arthur Mauldin passed away peacefully at Flagler Hospital on February 18th, 2019; his loving wife of 59 years, Carole, and daughter Cynthia by his side. Born in San Diego, California Phil also resided in Fresno, San Marino and West Los Angeles while growing up. He served in the United States Army at Fort Lewis, Washington and later spent 38 years with Chevron Oil Co. Phil had a keen sense of humor which he shared with anyone who would listen - he never met a stranger.
Retirement brought Phil and Carole to Camano Island, Washington and later to St. Augustine, Florida.
Survived by his wife, Carole and daughter Cynthia Searle, Daughter-In-Law Beth Mauldin, and grandchildren Spencer and Emily Searle, Alexandra Searle and Colin Searle whom he loved very much. Preceded in death by his son Robert Mauldin.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 24th at 3:00 p.m. at the Fountain of Youth Pavilion, St. Augustine.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Feb. 22, 2019