Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Genovar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip Bartola Genovar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phillip Bartola Genovar Obituary
Phillip Bartola Genovar
On October 30,2019, beloved father and pillar of the community Phillip Bartola Genovar, born March 22,1937, was taken to his heavenly home. He was born in St. Augustine, Fla, where he was a lifelong resident.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Eugenia Genovar, and a grandchild, Chad E. Genovar. He is survived by a sister Mary Baker (William Baker -deceased). The mother of his child, June Adams, and son, Robert Anthony Genovar and wife Sam.
The mother of his children, D. Jean Genovar, and daughter, Sonya Genovar Jensen, son Philip Roger Genovar, stepson, Robbie G. Genovar and stepdaughter Theresa J. Johnson. Six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Craig Funeral Home for his viewing, November 8, 2019 from 5-7pm. The funeral will be November 9, 2019 at 9:00 am at the Basilicia of St. Augustine followed by Internment at San Lorenzo Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers family requests donations can be made to the St Augustine Humane Society.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -