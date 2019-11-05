|
Phillip Bartola Genovar
On October 30,2019, beloved father and pillar of the community Phillip Bartola Genovar, born March 22,1937, was taken to his heavenly home. He was born in St. Augustine, Fla, where he was a lifelong resident.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Eugenia Genovar, and a grandchild, Chad E. Genovar. He is survived by a sister Mary Baker (William Baker -deceased). The mother of his child, June Adams, and son, Robert Anthony Genovar and wife Sam.
The mother of his children, D. Jean Genovar, and daughter, Sonya Genovar Jensen, son Philip Roger Genovar, stepson, Robbie G. Genovar and stepdaughter Theresa J. Johnson. Six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Craig Funeral Home for his viewing, November 8, 2019 from 5-7pm. The funeral will be November 9, 2019 at 9:00 am at the Basilicia of St. Augustine followed by Internment at San Lorenzo Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers family requests donations can be made to the St Augustine Humane Society.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019