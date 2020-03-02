|
|
Phillip Moan
Phillip J. Moan 82, passed away at Flagler Hospital on Feb. 27, 2020. He was born in St. Petersburg, FL and raised in W. Palm Beach where he attended Palm Beach High School Upon graduation he volunteered with the US Air Force, and joined the Florida Highway Patrol upon arriving back in the states. Phil retired as a Captain after serving 31 years. He is survived by four sons and three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. While with the FHP, Phil put himself through NOVA university and graduated with a degree in Criminal Justice. Since moving to St. Augustine 1998, Phil was active in volunteer city committees, naming The Parking and Traffic Committee. In fact, he was proud that his committee was instrumental in erecting the City Garage with his name on a plaque at the entrance. Phil was a devout Catholic. Services will be Craig Funeral Home on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11 am in interred in San Lorenzo cemetery.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020