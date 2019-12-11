Home

Pierce Michael Houpe Obituary
Pierce Michael Houpe
Pierce Michael Houpe, 15, St. Augustine, passed away early Saturday morning at Wolfson Children's Hospital after injuries received in an accident. He was a native and lifelong resident of St. Augustine and was currently a 9th grade student at Pedro Menendez High School. Pierce had an incredible zest for life and truly lived his life to the fullest. He loved to skate and be outdoors. He was a member Anastasia Baptist Church.
A celebration of his life will be held 5:00 p.m. Friday December 13, 2019 at Anastasia Baptist Church, 1650 A1A South, St. Augustine, FL 32080. Flowers are gratefully declined and those wishing may make a contribution in Pierce's memory to Wolfson Children's Hospital.
He is survived by his mother, Rebecca Houpe; his father and step-mother, Jason and Marjorie Houpe; brother, Brandon Golz; nephew, Oliver Golz; maternal grandparents, Gloria and Richard Nagel, all of St. Augustine; paternal grandparents, Brenda and Douglas Jones, Tennessee; and numerous extended family members and friends.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
