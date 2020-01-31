|
|
Pinkham Edward Pacetti
Pinkham Edward Pacetti, 84, died January 28, 2020 at Baptist Medical Center South in Jacksonville, Florida. He devoted his entire life to his wife and family.
He was born on September 18, 1935 in St. Augustine, Florida, and raised there as the youngest child of Macy Pinkham Pacetti and Joseph Emmett Pacetti. He graduated from St. Joseph Academy where he was a standout four-sport athlete, and joined the Army National Guard while still in high school. He was known for his outgoing personality and sense of humor.
Pinkham received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Florida in Gainesville, where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. On one of his trips back home, he met his future wife on the beach, even though he had already "noticed" her prior to their first actual meeting. From then on, Pinkham and Linda were inseparable.
He and Linda married on November 26, 1960 at the Cathedral of St. Augustine. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Jacksonville so that he could pursue a career with Travelers Insurance. After a successful insurance career, they decided to move closer to family and the family business on the river in Switzerland, Florida as the third generation to own and operate Pacetti's Marina and RV Park (along with Linda's father, Joe Pacetti). In addition to managing the marina and co-located restaurant, they operated a real estate business on-site. An extremely hard worker, Pinkham never took a day off and always had his wife by his side. He and Linda and their children were honored to be a part of the business that had been in the family since 1929. As owner of Pinkham Pacetti Realty, he was twice the recipient of the BC Buck Award for most creative real estate transactions.
He leaves his beloved wife of 60 years, Linda; his son, Joe Pacetti; his daughter, Paige Pacetti Davidson (Rob); grandchildren, Brittany Eppley (Christiana), Kyndal Faircloth (Garrett), Christian Carlyle, Lindsey and Joseph Pacetti; nieces, Elaine, Carol, Jana and Sharon; nephews, Dale, Randy, Ronnie, Steve, Gary and Tyrus.
Friends and family are invited to visit with Pinkham's family at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home at 11801 San Jose Blvd. from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020. This will be a time for gathering and viewing of memorabilia that represented Pinkham's wonderful life.
His life will also be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 at San Juan Del Rio Catholic Church, followed by a burial at The Greenlawn Cemetery. All are welcome to attend a reception at the Davidson's home after the burial.
For those who wish, Pinkham's family would appreciate donations to The Parkinson's Foundation (https://www.parkinson.org/).
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020