Preston Douglas Hardin, 76, of Hastings, passed from this life on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Diamond Assisted Living Facility in Green Cove Springs following an extended illness. Born in St. Augustine, he resided most all his life in St. Johns County. Preston was a 1961 graduate of Hastings High School and earned both a Bachelors' Degree and Masters' Degree. He taught for 35 years in the Putnam County School System in the Jr. High and Middle School level, mainly at Jenkins Middle School. In years past, he had enjoyed hunting and playing tennis. In his later years, Preston enjoyed jogging.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Powell Hardin and Bernice Goodwin Hardin as well as a son, Will Douglas Hardin.
He is survived by a sister, Tedra Ann Middleton of Elkton and several nieces and a nephew.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Preston's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
