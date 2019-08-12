Home

St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
Purification Vazquez Rodriquez

Purification Vazquez Rodriquez Obituary
Purification Vazquez Rodriquez
Purification Vazquez Rodriguez. age 81, of St. Augustine, passed away on August 10, 2019 at Flagler Hospital.
She is survived by her children, Maria A Rodriguez and Nancy Rodriguez, both of Bronx, NY, Lizzette Rodriguez of Massachusetts, Maida Ortiz Colon of St. Augustine, Felix Luis Colon, Jr. of Bronx, NY and Ada N. Colon of Palm Coast, FL; step sons, Roberto Rodriguez and Jaime Luis Rodriguez, both of Bronx, NY; brother, Jose A. Vazquez; sisters, Gloria Vazquez and Carmen Vazquez. She was preceded in death by husband, Luciano Rodriguez, Sr. and sons, Jose Luis Rodriguez and and Luciano Rodriguez, Jr.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. Interment will follow at San Lorenzo Cemetery. A visitation will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 15 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
