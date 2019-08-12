|
Purification Vazquez Rodriquez
Purification Vazquez Rodriguez. age 81, of St. Augustine, passed away on August 10, 2019 at Flagler Hospital.
She is survived by her children, Maria A Rodriguez and Nancy Rodriguez, both of Bronx, NY, Lizzette Rodriguez of Massachusetts, Maida Ortiz Colon of St. Augustine, Felix Luis Colon, Jr. of Bronx, NY and Ada N. Colon of Palm Coast, FL; step sons, Roberto Rodriguez and Jaime Luis Rodriguez, both of Bronx, NY; brother, Jose A. Vazquez; sisters, Gloria Vazquez and Carmen Vazquez. She was preceded in death by husband, Luciano Rodriguez, Sr. and sons, Jose Luis Rodriguez and and Luciano Rodriguez, Jr.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. Interment will follow at San Lorenzo Cemetery. A visitation will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 15 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019