|
|
Queen Mitchell McCall
Mrs. Queen Mitchell McCall, 97, of St Augustine, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20th, 2020 at Flagler Hospital- hospice. She was born and raised in St. Augustine by her parents, Abraham and Carrie Maree.
Mrs. McCall was the proprietor of Queen's Beauty Salon for decades where she served the ladies of the community with their hairstyle needs, as well as little girls with curls. After many years in this capacity, she chose to take on a new role as a house parent at the local school for the deaf.
An avid artist, she was once a featured artist at the Crist-Ellert Art Museum at Flagler College during Black History Month. Additionally, she was a member of an august group of citizens chosen to design the sculpture depicting the Civil Rights "Foot Soldiers" of the 60's. This tribute is prominently displayed in the center of the city in the downtown park.
Mrs. McCall was predeceased in death by her parents, 5 siblings, son, Timothy Mitchell, and her beloved husband, George.
She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Cynthia Mitchell Clarke (William); grandson, Brian (Tarah); 3 great grandchildren, Christian, Bryson and Drew; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. preceded by final viewing at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 29th, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 89 St. Francis Street, St. Augustine, Florida.
St. John's Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with final arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020