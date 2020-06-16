R. Wayne DouglasOn Sunday, June 14, 2020, R. Wayne Douglas, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend entered the gates of glory into the presence of his Lord and Savior. Wayne was born to Beulah Lee Hunt on April 16, 1944 in Brantley County, Georgia. At the age of 21, he entered the United States Marine Corp., serving in the Vietnam War. He later worked at Dobbs Brothers and then at the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida where he retired as an aircraft paint supervisor after 30 years of civil service. He then served faithfully for 15 years as the director of facilities at Crescent Beach Baptist Church, retiring for the second time in March 2020.Wayne is survived by his bride of 43 years, Joanne Douglas; daughter, Melissa Peterson (Randy); son, Robert Gober III (Shandon), his beloved grandchildren, Berkeley, Michaela, Daniel and Joshua Peterson, Robert IV and Emily Gober and Brayden Smith; sisters, Ann Tucker (Larry) and Mary Ellis and a cherished extended family.Wayne was a man of unshakeable conviction, integrity and honor. Selfless and giving, he exemplified Acts 20:35 "It is more blessed to give than to receive" and was a shining example of Christlike character to all who were blessed to know him. Of all the titles Wayne had, none brought him more joy than "Papa". At church, on the ball fields, all over the community everyone, young and old, affectionately called him "Papa". And none could make him light up more than his six grandbabies. He was their biggest fan, their greatest supporter. Oh, how they will miss their Papa!A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18th from 6 – 8pm at Crescent Beach Baptist Church, 885 S.R. 206, St. Augustine, FL 32086. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 19th at 1pm at Crescent Beach Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Crescent Beach Baptist Church Wayne Douglas Memorial. The family would like to thank everyone who has supported them during this time. "There is nothing greater than the love and support of family and friends." James 1:2-4.St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.