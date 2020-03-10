|
|
Ralph Kaplan
Ralph Joel Kaplan, 75, died in Morgan Hill, California, January 28, 2020. A native of St. Augustine, he was a 1962 graduate of St. Augustine High School, and a 1966 graduate of the University of Florida, where he was also a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi. An engineering major, he was employed by Texas Instruments and Sony. At age 16, Ralph was the youngest at the time to be employed by NASA, where he helped his uncle develop transistors and heat shields that enabled astronauts to go into space.
He was the son of the late Max and Rosalie Kaplan of St. Augustine.
Survivors include his wife, Maggie; stepson Derrick; daughter Jamie Renee; and son Zak; one sister, Rene Kaplan Naughton, St. Augustine; and a niece, Heather Naughton, and a nephew, Patrick Naughton, also of St. Augustine.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020