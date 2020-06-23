Ralph M. Pipitone
1945 - 2020
Ralph M. Pipitone
Ralph M. Pipitone, age 74, passed away peacefully on Sunday June 21, 2020 at Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine, Florida. Born in Chicago, Illinois in 1945 he was predeceased by his parents Ralph and Eva Pipitone.
Ralph overcame polio at age 2 to graduate from the University of Illinois with a degree in Computer Science. After retiring from IBM as a programmer, he taught several courses at various colleges and was a gifted math tutor. Ralph loved laughing, good food and conversations with good friends. He especially enjoyed going out to restaurants to try different foods. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Muriel of St. Augustine FL, his sister Joan M. Westberg and her husband Tom of Chicago IL and numerous cousins.
At his request, there will be no services. Should friends desire, contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the March of Dimes or the American Diabetes Association.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
