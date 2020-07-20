1/1
Ralph Plaisted Jr.
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph Plaisted, Jr.
Ralph Emerson Plaisted , Jr., 96, passed away peacefully at home on July 12, 2020.
Ralph was born in New Lexington, Ohio on October 7, 1923 to Ralph Emerson Plaisted, Sr. and Mary Lucille Rose Plaisted. He is preceeded in death by his brothers Norman, James and Robert.
He graduated from New Lexington High School in 1941. Like many others, he served in the Army during WWII as a member of Cannon Company 319 Infantry Regiment 80th Division 3rd Army from 1943 until January 1946. His service was in the European Theater of Operations including the Battle of the Bulge. After leaving the Army Ralph attended the Ohio State University graduating in 1951.
Ralph married the love of his life Helen Marie Morrison Plaisted. Helen preceeded Ralph in death but she was never forgotten. Together they had a family of six children. Ralph is survived by their children Karen, Barbara, Ralph III, Jane Steven and Gary as well as their grandchildren Jason, Erin, Sean, Jennifer, Rebecca, Nathan and great-grandchildren Amber, Harper, Chandler, Finnick and Elora.
Ralph has been laid to rest in a private ceremony.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
(740) 342-1951
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The St. Augustine Record

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved