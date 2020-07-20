Ralph Plaisted, Jr.

Ralph Emerson Plaisted , Jr., 96, passed away peacefully at home on July 12, 2020.

Ralph was born in New Lexington, Ohio on October 7, 1923 to Ralph Emerson Plaisted, Sr. and Mary Lucille Rose Plaisted. He is preceeded in death by his brothers Norman, James and Robert.

He graduated from New Lexington High School in 1941. Like many others, he served in the Army during WWII as a member of Cannon Company 319 Infantry Regiment 80th Division 3rd Army from 1943 until January 1946. His service was in the European Theater of Operations including the Battle of the Bulge. After leaving the Army Ralph attended the Ohio State University graduating in 1951.

Ralph married the love of his life Helen Marie Morrison Plaisted. Helen preceeded Ralph in death but she was never forgotten. Together they had a family of six children. Ralph is survived by their children Karen, Barbara, Ralph III, Jane Steven and Gary as well as their grandchildren Jason, Erin, Sean, Jennifer, Rebecca, Nathan and great-grandchildren Amber, Harper, Chandler, Finnick and Elora.

Ralph has been laid to rest in a private ceremony.



