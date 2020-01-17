Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Resources
More Obituaries for Randall Boyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randall Allen "Randy" Boyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randall Allen "Randy" Boyer Obituary
Randall Allen "Randy" Boyer
Randall Allen "Randy" Boyer, 59, St. Augustine, passed away January 14, 2020 at Baptist Medical Center Downtown after a lengthy illness. He was born in St. Louis, MO and had resided here in St. Augustine for 12 years. Randy was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving his country honorably. He later worked as a security guard for various security companies.
Private services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to S.A.F.E. or to your favorite veterans service organization.
He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Vera Kinlaw Boyer; sons, Charles Law, Donny Law (Donna); daughter, Frances Fritz (Eddie), all of St. Augustine; brother, Anthony Crook (Lisa), Woodson Terrace, MO; and grandchildren, Kyle and Shawna Law, Justin and Terri Fritz; brother in law, James Herrington(Mary Vacarro), father in law, George Herrington, all of St. Augustine.
"Though Randall wasn't humble, he was a humanitarian with a sense of humor."
St. Johns Family Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

logo



Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randall's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -