Randall Allen "Randy" Boyer
Randall Allen "Randy" Boyer, 59, St. Augustine, passed away January 14, 2020 at Baptist Medical Center Downtown after a lengthy illness. He was born in St. Louis, MO and had resided here in St. Augustine for 12 years. Randy was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving his country honorably. He later worked as a security guard for various security companies.
Private services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to S.A.F.E. or to your favorite veterans service organization.
He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Vera Kinlaw Boyer; sons, Charles Law, Donny Law (Donna); daughter, Frances Fritz (Eddie), all of St. Augustine; brother, Anthony Crook (Lisa), Woodson Terrace, MO; and grandchildren, Kyle and Shawna Law, Justin and Terri Fritz; brother in law, James Herrington(Mary Vacarro), father in law, George Herrington, all of St. Augustine.
"Though Randall wasn't humble, he was a humanitarian with a sense of humor."
St. Johns Family Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020