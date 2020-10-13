Raul VelazquezOn Sunday, October 11, 2020, Raul Velazquez, loving father and friend, passed away at the age of 72. Raul Velazquez was born May 12, 1948 in Santurce, Puerto Rico to Gabriel Felix Velazquez and Maria Antonia Hernandez. He was raised between Chicago, Illinois and Paterson, New Jersey. Additionally, Raul was a United States Army Veteran. Following his faithful military service, Raul was employed by Public Service Energy & Gas (PSE&G) in New Jersey for 37 years and retired at the age of 55. Raul would give the shirt off his back to help a friend and his home was always welcoming. He was a respected part of the community in Metuchen, New Jersey for 30 years as a youth soccer and wrestling coach He loved to play golf and was most proud of his Hole-in-One. He relocated to St. Augustine, FL in 2009 and was an active member of New Life Baptist Church.Raul is survived by his brother, Luis A. Velazquez, sister, Gladys Goldhersh, son, Adrian Velazquez, daughter, Camil J. Velazquez, and four grandchildren.A visitation will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, and a funeral service will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM, followed by a burial service at Craig Memorial Park. Both services will be held at Craig Funeral Home, 1475 Old Dixie Highway in St. Augustine, FL.