Dr. Raymond A Jackson
Dr. Raymond Allan Jackson (Ray),89, of Lady Lake, FL died on April 25, 2020. Born April 17, 1931 in Lakewood OH, He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Esther Hirth Jackson; and sons Jeff Jackson, (Cathy Keller) and David Jackson, Saint Augustine. He is preceded in death by parents Harold Bertrand Jackson and Ilo Tingley Jackson Of Toledo, OH. and Brother
Dr. Robert M Jackson (Pat) of Findlay OH.
He graduated from Devilbiss HS in Lakewood OH. Ray served as a 1st LT USAF Strategic Air Command 31st Bomb Grp 1954-1957. Ray and Esther have lived in Florida since 1955 beginning with his Flight Training 55q at Bartow Airbase. He received his EdD from Southern Miss, M Ed. UF, MBA Rollins College and BS from Ohio State University. A Member of ROTC, Theta Chi, and Men's Chorus. Ray and Esther Love their Buckeyes and Gators. Ray and Esther were owners of Jacksons' TV & Appliances in Clermont 1978-87.
He was appointed by Governor Bob Graham as a Trustee of Lake Sumter State College from 1983 to 1985 leaving to resume teaching as a College Business Professor. He loved teaching from 1986-1998 at Saint Johns River State College in Palatka, Orange Park and St. Augustine. He taught Economics/ Business and Aviation Ground School at LSSC Leesburg, from 1968-1972, and 1986-1998 at Saint Johns River State College in Palatka, He taught History and Civics at Edgewater High School, Orlando. He was a Provost of Northern Virg. Comm. College, Woodbridge Va. And Dean at Sumter Tech, Sumter SC.
He was a member of Claremont Masonic Lodge No 64 Sumter SC. Past Member of Kiwanis in Clermont, FL and Sumter SC. He loved Barber Shop Quartet Music and Sang with Orlando SPEBSQSA.
Ray shared his love for travel with his family and had a passion for flying as a private pilot building 2 ultralight aircraft and building 2 homes in fly-in communities over the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lake Sumter State College Foundation, 9501 US Hwy 441, Leesburg, FL 34788.
A Celebration of Life shall be planned in the future when safe gathering allows.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020