Raymond A. Otis
Raymond A. Otis 77, a 34 year old resident of St. Augustine, Florida passed away on June 20, 2019 after a 4 month courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Ray was born January 5, 1942 the youngest of five in Dover, New Hampshire. Upon graduation from Dover High School in 1960 he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was a Vietnam combat veteran proudly serving as an adviser to the Montagnards in the Central Highlands. He is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 56 years, Karen Kenney Otis, his three beautiful daughters, Kristine (David) Bergquist of Durham, N.H., Kimberly Otis of St. Augustine and Katherine (Rob) Conklin of St. Johns. His two precious grand daughters, Ella Rae Bergquist (West Palm Beach) and Jade Conklin (St. Johns). Rays only living sibling Raeolyn Korn (Nashua, N.H.) and several nephews, niece and cousin all living in N.H. Special thanks goes to the compassionate and skilled care at the Hadlow Center (Sunbeam Rd).
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers you may make a contribution in his memory to Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrock Pkwy, Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852.
Published in St. Augustine Record from June 21 to June 23, 2019