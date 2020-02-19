Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Fallaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Franklin Fallaw

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Franklin Fallaw Obituary
Raymond Franklin Fallaw
Raymond Franklin Fallaw, 72, St. Augustine, passed away Feb. 14, 2020 at his home. A native and lifelong resident of St. Augustine, he was the son of the late Melton "Bud" and Evelyn Fallaw. Raymond had worked as a delivery driver for a gas company until retiring. He loved working and attending church. He attended Providence Bible Church.
A celebration of his life will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday Feb. 22, 2020 at Providence Bible Church with Pastor Mike Lewis officiating.
He is survived by a daughter, Miranda Yelvington (Roy), St. Augustine; sisters Sherryll Washburne (John), Green Cove Springs, Ellen Marie Brown, Monks Corner, SC; brother, William A. Hecht, St. Augustine; 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Smith.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -