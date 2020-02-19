|
Raymond Franklin Fallaw
Raymond Franklin Fallaw, 72, St. Augustine, passed away Feb. 14, 2020 at his home. A native and lifelong resident of St. Augustine, he was the son of the late Melton "Bud" and Evelyn Fallaw. Raymond had worked as a delivery driver for a gas company until retiring. He loved working and attending church. He attended Providence Bible Church.
A celebration of his life will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday Feb. 22, 2020 at Providence Bible Church with Pastor Mike Lewis officiating.
He is survived by a daughter, Miranda Yelvington (Roy), St. Augustine; sisters Sherryll Washburne (John), Green Cove Springs, Ellen Marie Brown, Monks Corner, SC; brother, William A. Hecht, St. Augustine; 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Smith.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020