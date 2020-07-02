1/1
Raymond Gibbons
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Gibbons
Raymond William Gibbons passed away June 28, 2020 in Palm Coast, FL. Raymond was born in Birmingham, England.
He is survived by his loving wife, Colleen of 32 years, daughter, Karen, sons, Jon Sorlie and wife Tina, Shawn Sorlie and wife Sherry, Tim Sorlie and wife Tabitha and 8 grand children and 13 great grandchildren.
He was an international motorcycle racer, a blackbelt 5th dan judo instructor, and a longtime local salesman at Atlantic Dodge and Gander RV. He was an avid boating and diving enthusiasts and he loved to share his love of nature and God with others.
A funeral service will be 3PM Sunday, July 5th at Craig Funeral Home.
A visitation will be held from 12-3 PM Sunday prior to the service.
In Lieu of Flowers please make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Those unable to attend can view the service live on our facebook page.
Please visit this link
www.facebook.com/craigfuneral
to view the service or visit our website
www.craigfuneralhome.com
for more information.
In keeping with the CDC Coronavirus guidelines we will restrict the number of guests to 50% capacity during the service. We ask that anyone feeling ill, those that are at a high level of risk or traveling from an area with a high level of infection please do not attend the service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved