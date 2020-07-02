Raymond Gibbons
Raymond William Gibbons passed away June 28, 2020 in Palm Coast, FL. Raymond was born in Birmingham, England.
He is survived by his loving wife, Colleen of 32 years, daughter, Karen, sons, Jon Sorlie and wife Tina, Shawn Sorlie and wife Sherry, Tim Sorlie and wife Tabitha and 8 grand children and 13 great grandchildren.
He was an international motorcycle racer, a blackbelt 5th dan judo instructor, and a longtime local salesman at Atlantic Dodge and Gander RV. He was an avid boating and diving enthusiasts and he loved to share his love of nature and God with others.
A funeral service will be 3PM Sunday, July 5th at Craig Funeral Home.
A visitation will be held from 12-3 PM Sunday prior to the service.
In Lieu of Flowers please make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Those unable to attend can view the service live on our facebook page.
Please visit this link www.facebook.com/craigfuneral
to view the service or visit our website www.craigfuneralhome.com
for more information.
In keeping with the CDC Coronavirus guidelines we will restrict the number of guests to 50% capacity during the service. We ask that anyone feeling ill, those that are at a high level of risk or traveling from an area with a high level of infection please do not attend the service.