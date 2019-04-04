|
|
Raymond "Ray" Joubert, age 55, of St. Augustine, was peacefully called to be with the Lord on April 1, 2019, at his home, with his wife and family at his side. He was born in Lake Charles, LA, and raised in Elton, LA. After High School, Ray went to work for his Father's logging company and then advanced to Boeing Aircraft Co. in Lake Charles. During his time there, he developed a love for aircraft. This love brought him to his career at Northrup Grumman. Ray discovered many of his talents during his career and worked hard to gain new skills and was promoted up the ladder. In 2003, he relocated to the site in Warner Robbins, GA then in 2008 transferred to St. Augustine, FL. He worked for Northrop Grumman for a total of 26 years, primarily in the Quality Control division. In his spare time, Ray enjoyed traveling with his wife, Christy. He was also one who thrived on life's simple pleasures like working around his yard and pursuing building projects. He loved the satisfaction of a job well done. Ray was a mentor to many, a member of Family Worship Center, and an avid LSU Tigers Football fan. Above all, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Christy Joubert of St. Augustine; a son, Raymond Joubert, Jr. also of St. Augustine; daughters, Wil'Asia Joubert and Dawnysa Joubert, both of Lake Charles, LA; stepsons, Ty Solano and Monty Loggins (Jessica) both of St. Augustine and his precious grandchildren, April Joubert, Eliza Loggins and Keira Nemecek.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the Family Worship Center, with Pastor Philip Cochran officiating. In lieu of flowers, his family asks donations be made in his memory to Family Worship Center Food Bank, 2040 State Road 207, St. Augustine, Florida 32086, or on their website at: thefwc.tv.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home in is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 4 to Apr. 30, 2019