Raymond Lloyd Dever


1943 - 2019
Raymond Lloyd Dever, 76, of Cary, NC, formerly of Fruit Cove, FL, died Thursday, October 10, 2019 at UNC Hospice in Pittsboro, NC.
Raymond was born July 27, 1943 to the late Clyde Edward Dever and Jessie Loving Eaton Dever. He was the local barber at Mr. Ray's in Fruit Cove, FL for over 30 years, where he was known as the "Mayor". Mr. Ray was active in youth athletics in Fruit Cove. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Karen Ann Dever; sons, Danny Dever and his wife, Brooke and Edward Dever and his wife, Diane; brother, Dan Dever and his wife, Cathy; sister, Beverly Requarth and her husband, Dewitt; uncle, Gene Dever; and grandchildren, Corey and Emerson.
A memorial service will be held 11am Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Triangle Grace Presbyterian Church, 5001 Tudor Place, Durham, NC 27713.
Condolences may be sent to www.ApexFuneral.net
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
