Reatha M. Lewis

Reatha Mae Lewis transitioned peacefully from labor to reward at home on May 9th. She was born to Willie Leonard and Louise Smith in Bayard, Fl. She was a lifelong member of New St. James MBC and served faithfully in the Senior Choir. She was a Certified Nurses Assistant retiring after over 30 years of service.

A PRIVATE FAMILY Service for Mrs. Lewis has been scheduled on Saturday May 16, 2020 at New St. James MBC at 11:00 am. FRIENDS are welcomed to sign the guest book on FRIDAY from 5-7pm at the church.

Rev. Walter E.Brown, III Pastor

Rev. Philip S. Brown, Eulogist

CDC, STATE GUIDELINES AND SOCIAL DISTANCING MANDATES WILL BE STRICTLY ENFORCED.

PRIVATE FAMILY BURIAL will follow after the Celebration of life services.

She leaves to cherish her memories: Son-Samuel, 10 grandchildren, great grands, Sisters and Brother: Martha, Claretha, Barbara and Joseph and devoted caregiver/nephew Rev. Philip S. Brown, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

James Graham Mortuary, Inc.,

Arnett C. Chase, LFD



