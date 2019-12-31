|
Rebecca Grace Filler
Rebecca Grace Filler went to the Lord on December 22, 2019. The beloved wife of Stuart L. Filler of St. Augustine, Florida, was mother to two children, William Vaughn Filler of Austin, Texas, and Angela Frances Tumlinson of St. Augustine. She loved her children and grandchildren with all her heart and always sought to provide for them. William's wife Danielle and Angela's husband Brian were always in her thoughts, and she reserved special places in her heart for her grandsons Jacob Filler, Patrick Filler, William "Lil Will" Filler, Brenden Filler, and Nicolas Tumlinson. She loved gardening and crafts with her grandson Nicolas, who lived a very short walk away. She was born in Fallbrook, California, to Albert Goss Elliott and Nancy Delores Elliott, who preceded her in death. Growing up in a small town on the Oregon coast gave "Becky" a deep appreciation of nature and all of its beauty and simplicity. Her family was large and included two brothers, Kenneth and John, and two sisters, Delores and Arlene. She introduced her husband to her family on trips to Roseburg, Oregon, and she maintained close relationships with Delores, Kenneth, and John all of her life. She will be sorely missed by all her family and friends, including her colleagues in the Offshore Oil Scouts Association whom she met while employed by King Ranch Oil and Gas in the 1990s. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32218, at 12:30 pm. Fly free, Darling Wife, Mom, and Grandma!
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020