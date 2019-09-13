|
Regis J. Nalepka
Regis J. Nalepka, 78, St. Augustine, peacefully passed away on September 11, 2019, at Flagler Hospital, with his wife and children by his side. He was born in New Salem, PA, son of the late William and Mary Nalepka, and had resided here in St. Augustine for the past 20 years, moving here from Olney, MD. Regis served his country honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps, and was a devout Catholic. He formerly owned and operated a bakery in the Washington, DC, area, and would bake cakes for the White House. Regis was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Maryland and was a member of the Cathedral Parish, where he served as an usher and a member of the Legion of Mary.
A memorial mass will be held 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Cathedral Basilica in St. Augustine, FL. Flowers are gratefully declined and those wishing may make a contribution in his memory to the Sisters of St. Joseph, PO Box 3506, St. Augustine, FL 32085.
He is forever and lovingly remembered by his wife of 50 years, Barbara Nalepka, St. Augustine; two children, Tiffany Notaro (Thomas), Ridgewood, NJ, Timothy Nalepka (Courtney), Chagrin Falls, OH; brother, Raymond Nalepka (Joyce); Silver Spring, MD; grandchildren, Natalie, Luke, Hunter, Delaney, Molly, and Maeve.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Nalepka.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019