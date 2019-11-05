Home

Renee Serrano Obituary
Renee Serrano
Renee Serrano, 91, passed away peacefully at her home on November 1, 2019.
A native of Algeria, Renee and her late husband Jean M.Serrano lived in Royal Oak, MI until 2008 when Renee moved to St. Augustine to live with her daughter, Marie. Through out her 59 years of marriage Renee devoted her life to her family, creating a home filled with unconditional love and kindness. She loved to cook, including many old family recipes and served them complete with her beautiful smile.
She is survived by her three children,Elisabeth Brown, Yvon S. Serrano and Marielaure Santoriello; 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, November 9th at Craig Funeral Home.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
