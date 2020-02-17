|
Richard A. Nixon
Richard A. "Rick" Nixon, born January 19, 1948, in St. Augustine, passed away suddenly in Ft. Myers, FL on September 1, 2019, with his loving wife of 37 years, Margaret Fee Nixon, by his side.
Rick enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends, coaching soccer, and was a great storyteller, reliving his high school days, family outings, and fishing exploits. Happy and gregarious, Rick enjoyed being stylish, was voted "Mr Personality" at St Augustine High School and made friends easily, traits that served him well in his career in marketing and business development. He also served in the Florida National Guard. A 1967 graduate of SAHS, Rick excelled at football and track, setting a new SAHS record in the 440-yard dash. He attended Troy State University, Troy, Alabama, on a football scholarship. Rick was a devoted and loving family man, and will be greatly missed.
Rick was predeceased by his son, J. Tyler Nixon, mother, Jean Abromet Alexander (Tommy), father, Buddy Nixon (Delores), brother Mark Nixon, sister, Kim Alexander, and nephews, Matt and Alex Searcy, He is survived by his wife,Margaret, sisters Pamela O'Neal (Ed), Debbie Searcy(Eric), brothers Tom Alexander, Dean Alexander (Alison), and brother Robby Nixon.
There will be a celebration of his life at the home of Debbie and Eric Searcy, 2302 Shore Dr, St Augustine, 32086, from 2-4pm on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Please go to facebook.com\rnixona1 to leave a memory, which will be cherished forever. Flowers are gratefully declined. Donations in his memory may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at bcrf.org.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 17 to Feb. 22, 2020